James Vick Takes Unanimous Decision Over Francisco Trinaldo

Francisco Trinaldo couldn’t find a way to close the distance against James Vick.

They traded kicks early. Trinaldo took a kick to the head. Vick connected with a right hand. Trinaldo landed a knee to the body in the clinch. An overhand left found the mark for Trinaldo. A right hand dropped Trinaldo. Vick found himself on his back.He found himself in a guillotine choke. Vick got out of danger and ended up in top control. Vick landed a left hand. The round ended shortly after.

Trinaldo countered a switch kick attempte with a left land. Trinaldo scored a takedown. Vick got up and went for his own takedown. He was able to get it. Trinaldo got up quickly. Not much action was going on for the remainder of the round, but it was clearly won by Vick.

Trinaldo looked to have a sense of urgency in the final frame. Vick kept using his reach advantage effectively. Trinaldo had no answer to get inside.The horn sounded and the result was clear.

Final Result: James Vick def. Francisco Trinaldo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)