Jacare Souza vs. Derek Brunson Full Fight Video Highlights

After losing a stinging TKO at the hands of current UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in his last bout, former Strikeforce champ Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza returned for the first time against last April when he faced off with dangerous knockout artist Derek Brunson in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., January 27, 2018 ) UFC on FOX 27 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Many wondered how the aging Souza would look against the hometown fan favorite Brunson, who had rebounded from his own losses to Whittaker and Anderson Silva to rack up two consecutive knockout wins of his own. The two had faced off before as well, with Jacare knocking Brunson out in the first round of their initial Strikeforce meeting in 2012.

The general school of thought was that Brunson had improved by leaps and bounds on the feet since then, and Souza’s main edge would obviously be his legendary Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills in the cage.

However, Souza proved he can still outstrike the best. After some early rushing combos from Brunson, Jacare timed a perfect head kick that dropped Brunson as he followed up with a huge uppercut and a series of hooks that all dropped a wobbly Brunson while he failed to defend himself, leading to a referee stoppage.

Watch the highlights of Jacare’s much-needed knockout victory here: