Jacare Souza Knocks Out Derek Brunson Again In Charlotte

Jacare Souza made lightning strike twice against Derek Brunson.

The stage was set for the main event of UFC on FOX 27. Back in 2012, Souza knocked out Brunson in 41 seconds. In their second encounter inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, Brunson made an attempt to avenge that loss.

The two respected each other’s abilities standing and didn’t rush things early on. Souza looked to find his range with kicks. Brunson threw a combination that was blocked by his opponent.

Souza went for a counter right hand. Brunson fired off a right hand of his own. “jacare” took Brunson down, but couldn’t maintain control. Brunson charged in with a combination. Souza rocked Brunson with a head kick and finished him off with strikes.

Final Result: Jacare Souza def. Derek Brunson via TKO (head kick & strikes) – R1, 3:50