Year In Review: The Top 10 UFC Knockouts Of 2017

In combat sports, everybody loves a great knockout.

With 2018 here as we embark on the new year, it’s time to take a good look back at 2017 one last time. Although it was a bit of an up-and-down year for the UFC, fans were still treated to a plethora of vicious and exciting finishes in the octagon.

From brutal elbows to flying knees and many in between, 2017 had it all.

With that said, let’s take a look back at the 10 best knockouts of last year:

10) Rose Namajunas vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Heading into UFC 217, few had expected Rose Namajunas to dethrone Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and even fewer had expected her to do it in the way that she did.

Through five consecutive defenses of her 115-pound title, Jedrzejczyk had established herself as one of the most polished strikers in the sport, but it was Namajunas who landed the big shots in this bout.

“Thug Rose” dropped Jedrzejczyk early on in the first round with a right hand, but it was a thunderous left hand later in the round that sent her opponent crashing to the canvas. After a flurry of ground strikes, Namajunas was the strawweight champion and the owner of one of the best knockouts of 2017.