Invicta FC 24 Main Event Revealed

Invicta FC officials have added two bouts and revealed the main event for the upcoming Invicta FC 24 event. It was recently announced that Pam Sorenson would be stepping in on short notice to take on Helena Kolesnyk in a featherweight bout. Also, Miranda Maverick and Gaby Romero will battle in a strawweight bout.

If you recall, Kolesnyk was originally scheduled to challenge featherweight champion Megan Anderson for the title. However plans changed after Anderson pulled out of the bout to fight Cris ‘Cyborg’ at UFC 214, leaving Kolesnyk without an opponent. This bout will mark Kolesnyk’s Invicta FC debut. She holds a 5-0 pro-MMA record with 1 no contest while Sorenson holds a 5-2 record.

Ashley Cummins (5-3) and former atomweight contender Jinh Yu Frey (5-2) has been promoted to the co-main event of the card. The original co-main event was set to be a bantamweight bout between Raquel Pa’aluhi (6-5) and recent title challenger Yana Kunitskaya (9-3, 1 NC) but that bout has been rescheduled for August due to an injury sustained by Kunitskaya.

The event is set to take place on July 15th at Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Mo, and air on UFC’s official streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. The card will be headlined by Milana Dudieva vs. Mara Romero Borella. You can see the updated card here:

Milana Dudieva vs. Mara Romero Borella

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Ashley Cummins

Pam Sorenson vs. Helena Kolesnyk

Karina Rodriguez vs. Barbara Acioly

Miranda Maverick vs. Gabby Romero

Sunna Rannveig Davidsdottir vs. Kelly D’Angelo

Felicia Spencer vs. Amy Coleman

Mallory Martin vs. Tiffany Masters