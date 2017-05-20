Invicta FC 23 Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, May 20th, 2017) will come in the form of Invicta FC 23. Headlining the card are Vanessa Porto and Agnieszka Niedźwiedź, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.
Here are the results for this event:
Flyweight: Vanessa Porto vs. Agnieszka Niedźwiedź
Flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Sarah D’Alelio
Atomweight: Herica Tiburcio vs. Tessa Simpson
Bantamweight: Elizabeth Phillips vs. Kelly Faszholz
Flyweight: Andrea Lee vs. Liz Tracy
Featherweight: Ediane Gomes vs. Pam Sorenson
Strawweight: Tiffany Van Soest vs. Christine Ferea
Bantamweight: Shaianna Rincon vs. Brooksie Bayard