Invicta FC 23 Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, May 20th, 2017) will come in the form of Invicta FC 23. Headlining the card are Vanessa Porto and Agnieszka Niedźwiedź, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

Vanessa Porto and Agnieszka Niedźwiedź met in a flyweight bout in the main event.

Roxanne Modafferi and Sarah D’Alelio met in a flyweight bout in the co-main event.

Herica Tiburcio vs. Tessa Simpson is next in an atomweight bout

Elizabeth Phillips vs. Kelly Faszholz is next in a bantamweight bout

Andrea Lee vs. Liz Tracy is next in a flyweight bout

Ediane Gomes vs. Pam Sorenson is next in a featherweight bout

Tiffany Van Soest vs. Christine Ferea is next in a strawweight bout

Opening the card on UFC Fight Pass is Shaianna Rincon vs. Brooksie Bayard in a bantamweight bout.

Here are the results for this event:

Flyweight: Vanessa Porto vs. Agnieszka Niedźwiedź

Flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Sarah D’Alelio

Atomweight: Herica Tiburcio vs. Tessa Simpson

Bantamweight: Elizabeth Phillips vs. Kelly Faszholz

Flyweight: Andrea Lee vs. Liz Tracy

Featherweight: Ediane Gomes vs. Pam Sorenson

Strawweight: Tiffany Van Soest vs. Christine Ferea

Bantamweight: Shaianna Rincon vs. Brooksie Bayard