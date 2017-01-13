Invicta FC 21 Weigh-In Results

Invicta FC officials held the weigh-ins for Invicta FC 21 on Friday.

Invicta FC 21 takes place on Saturday, January 14th from the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Mo. The event will air live and exclusively on UFC Fight Pass starting at 8:00 pm EST. The main event will be between Megan Anderson and Charmaine Tweet in a five-round bout for the interim featherweight championship while the co-main event will see Pannie Kianzad vs. Raquel Pa’aluhi in a bantamweight bout.

Here are the weigh-in results:

Interim Invicta FC Featherweight Championship: Megan Anderson (144.5) vs. Charmaine Tweet (143.5)

Pannie Kianzad (135.8) vs. Raquel Pa’aluhi (135)

Jodie Esquibel (118.8) vs. Kali Robbins (126.4)

Aspen Ladd (135.3) vs. Sijara Eubanks (135.7)

Andrea Lee (125.1) vs. Jenny Liou (126)

Elizabeth Phillips (145.9) vs. Leah Letson (145.6)

Amy Montenegro (115.7) vs. Celine Haga (115.1)

Rachael Ostovich (126) vs. Christina Ferea (125.3)