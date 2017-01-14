Invicta FC 21 Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, January 14th, 2017) will come in the form of Invicta FC 21. Headlining the card are Megan Anderson and Charmaine Tweet, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

Here are the results for this event:

Interim Featherweight Title: Megan Anderson (7-2) vs. Charmaine Tweet (9-5)

Bantamweight: Pannie Kianzad (8-1) vs. Raquel Pa’aluhi (5-5)

Catchweight (120 pounds): Jodie Esquibel (5-2) vs. Kali Robbins (4-0)

Featherweight: Leah Letson (3-1) vs. Elizabeth Phillips (5-1)

Bantamweight: Sijara Eubanks (2-1) vs. Aspen Ladd (4-0)

Flyweight: Andrea Lee (4-2) vs. Jenny Liou (6-4)

Strawweight: Amy Montenegro (7-2) vs. Celine Haga (10-13)

Flyweight: Rachael Ostovich (3-2) vs. Christina Ferea (0-0)