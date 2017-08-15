WWE Edits Out Hint Brock Lesnar Could Return To UFC

Ever since UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones beat Daniel Cormier in the main event of July 29’s UFC 214, much of the talk surrounding “Bones'” next fight has been centered on his potential super fight with former UFC heavyweight and current WWE universal champion Brock Lesnar.

There are certainly a number of roadblocks that have to be surpassed in order for the fight to take place, most notably Lesnar’s currently “frozen” USADA suspension which still has six months remaining on it due to the fact he “retired” after receiving a one-year for testing positive for clomiphene before and during his UFC 200 return versus Mark Hunt last year.

But the bout still seems like more of an eventuality than merely a possibility, and something that happened last night may support that theory in whole. During Monday’s (August 14, 2017) episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Lesnar’s manager Paul Heyman hinted he could be returning to a ‘cage’:

Heyman spoke of a so-called conspiracy theory by RAW general manager Kurt Angle to rip Lesnar’s title from him, and if that indeed transpired, Lesnar would leave the WWE to compete elsewhere (quotes from MMA Mania):

“One of two things happens this Sunday at SummerSlam,” Heyman said. “One, the conspiracy by WWE General Manager Kurt Angle is successful and they rip the Universal title off of my client Brock Lesnar. Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman leave the WWE. And if that is the case I assure you that you might as well lock this beast up in a cage!”

The “Cage” could mean WWE’s Hell in a Cell match in a cage, or obviously, his UFC return. Regardless, the WWE curiously edited out Heyman’s comment when it posted the segment on their official YouTube page soon afterward:

It’s fair to wonder what are the pro-wrestling leader’s reasons for why they would do such a thing after they allowed Lesnar to compete at UFC 200 in 2016, but overall, they probably don’t want their fans believing their biggest draw is going to lose his title and then leave the promotion, so they may have wanted to nip speculation in the bud.

Lesnar’s suspension means he cannot fight in MMA until early 2018, meaning he would have a decent amount of time to still ‘compete’ for the WWE after SummerSlam this month. With his WWE contract soon running out, that could potentially keep both sides happy, but it’s clear at this point that the WWE doesn’t want too much discussion of Lesnar once again leaving for MMA.