Watch: Ferguson & Werdum Separated At UFC 216 Media Lunch

Tony Ferguson and Fabricio Werdum may be fighting in different bouts come UFC 216, but after what happened earlier today (Thurs. September 28, 2017), they wouldn’t mind throwing down against one another.

Ferguson and Werdum sat side-by-side at today’s UFC 216 media lunch to take some questions from the press, and while Ferguson was answering one reporter’s question, Werdum decided to answer another reporter in Portuguese. This didn’t sit well with “El Cucuy,” who responded with the following (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“Hold on, I’m talking, brother,” Ferguson said.

This prompted the following exchange between the pair:

“When I’m talking you shut your mouth,” Ferguson said. “Shut your mouth, you f*cking f****t,” Werdum responded. “Don’t talk to me like that, that’s not how it works. You can talk like that to your division but with me you can’t talk like that f****t.”

Ferguson then let off one last jab at Werdum by telling him to have fun fighting on his undercard:

“Have fun fighting on my undercard,” Ferguson said.

“Vai Cavalo” then spoke to MMA Fighting after the incident to give his take on everything that happened: