Watch: Fan Throws Drink At Conor McGregor’s Face

Conor McGregor may be the most popular man in mixed martial arts (MMA) right now, but that didn’t stop him from getting a dose of backlash during his recent trip to Glasgow, Scotland.

McGregor, who was in town for his “An Evening With Conor McGregor” interview with Caroline Pearce, apparently made his way to a pub during his time in Scotland, where he sang a song supporting local soccer club Celtic F.C. of the Scottish Premiership.

That didn’t sit well with at least one fan, however, as McGregor was doused with a significant amount of liquid from a drink thrown at his head while he sang a song of support for Celtic F.C., who are in a heated rivalry with Rangers F.C. The fan who threw the drink at McGregor was allegedly a fan of Rangers F.C.

Watch McGregor get splashed toward the end of this video from UFC Related on Twitter (via MMA Mania):