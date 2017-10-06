Video: Watch Georges St-Pierre Shove Michael Bisping

After some down-to-the-wire weigh-in drama earlier today, Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will face off for the interim lightweight title in the main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., October 7, 2017) UFC 216 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

But later this year (Sat., November 4, 2017) the promotion will put on a more anticipated event when middleweight champion Michael Bisping finally returns to the Octagon against longtime former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre in the main event of UFC 217 from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

The last of three title fights, the bout presents a rare and even controversial match in that St-Pierre has never fought at 185 pounds and has been out of action for almost four years after vacating his long-held title following his close decision win over Johny Hendricks at 2013’s UFC 167.

After a previous press conference in March that was premature in hindsight, the two oddly-paired rivals met up for another presser today from Las Vegas during UFC 216 weekend. When they squared off at the traditional staredown, Bisping got a bit touchy-feely, prompting St-Pierre to give him a shove right back. Check it out right here:

You can watch the press conference in its entirety below: