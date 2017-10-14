Video: Rico Verhoeven Hands ‘Bigfoot’ Another TKO Loss

In a bout that most felt was completely unnecessary, Glory heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven met rapidly fading MMA veteran Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva at today’s (Sat., Oct. 14, 2017) Glory 46 from Guangzhou, China.

And as most expected him to, Verhoeven stopped the hulking Brazilian, although it did take him two rounds to do so. Early on, Verhoeven used brutal low kicks to batter ‘Bigfoot’ before going upstairs in the second round to knock Silva down with a head kick. The finishing sequence came soon thereafter, as Verhoeven unloaded a spinning wheel kick and a flurry of punches that forced the ref to stop the fight.

It sent Silva to his sixth straight loss overall, with five of those coming by some form of knockout, leaving his fighting future, and unfortunately, his long-term health, in question.

Watch the stoppage here: