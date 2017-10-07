Video: John Moraga Scores Thunderous KO At UFC 216

With three losses in his last four fights, not many were giving longtime UFC flyweight much of a shot against undefeated prospect Magomed Bibulatov on the early prelims of tonight’s (Sat., October 7, 2017) UFC 216 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

That included the oddsmakers, who put “Chicano John” as a massive underdog of 6-to-1 against the touted Russian. But the former title contender didn’t care about the hype, as the noted grappler used his striking to get the job done for a change.

After landing a big right hand early, Moraga missed with a kick but then countered a Bibulatov uppercut with a picturesque left hook that landed absolutely clean to KO his opponent and put the first mark on his record. Check out the perfect KO from Moraga in slow motion here: