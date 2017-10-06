Update: Kevin Lee Misses Weight At The Last Minute

In a sad twist of events that has already plagued the UFC during their down year of 2017, Kevin Lee has missed weight for his interim lightweight title fight in the main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., October 7, 2017) UFC 216 from Las Vegas.

After a drama-filled two hours of early weigh-ins, Lee finally showed up to step onto the scale at the extreme last minute, looking extremely dehydrated as he used a towel to weigh in at 156 pounds, one pound over the lightweight championship limit of 155 pounds.

Lee will have one hour to lose the additional pound according to NSAC executive director Bob Bennett:

“According to the Nevada State Athletic Commission rules, any fighter has one hour to lose up to two pounds if the doctor okays it. We do that with the undercard as well. So according to our regs, he has one hour to lose up to two pounds.”

Bennett re-emerged o inform the media present that doctors had okayedLee to cut no more than the one pound needed (obviously), so the fight could still happen, although it would most likely involve an extremely drawn and depleted Lee.

Stay tuned for updates on the UFC’s latest weight-cutting issues.