TUF Brazil Winner Under Investigation For Assaulting Woman At Party

Ultimate Fighter: Brazil winner Rony Jason is being investigated by Brazilian police regarding a video posted online of him appearing to assault a woman.

Jason, whose real name is Rony Marciano Bezerra, holds a 14-7 record in MMA, and has thus far not responded to the claims.

While Jason maintains that he’s still on the UFC roster, UFC brass say differently.

“UFC featherweight Rony Jason was released from the organization after suffering three losses in his last four bouts,” the UFC statement read. “Jason’s last UFC fight was in Fortaleza in March 2017.”

Jason, 33, went 4-4 at featherweight with one no contest after testing positive for a banned diuretic following a submission win over Damon Jackson. He hasn’t won a fight since 2014.

