UFC Rankings Update: Sergio Pettis Cracks Top Five

After last weekend’s (Sat., August 5, 2017) night of fights from the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico, the flyweight rankings have seen a bit of a shake-up.

In the main event of the night, Sergio Pettis took home a dominant unanimous decision win over Mexico’s Brandon Moreno. After his win, Pettis climbed up the 125-pound rankings two spots to tie Wilson Reis for the No. 4-ranked spot. In a thin flyweight division, Pettis could have just solidified his case for the next shot at Demetrious Johnson’s throne following his upcoming title defense against Ray Borg at UFC 215.

You can check out the new rankings update here below:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Jon Jones

2 Demetrious Johnson

3 Conor McGregor

4 Stipe Miocic

5 Max Holloway

6 Cody Garbrandt

7 Daniel Cormier

8 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

9 Tyron Woodley

10 Dominick Cruz

11 Michael Bisping

12 Jose Aldo

13 Cris Cyborg

14 Amanda Nunes

15 Robert Whittaker

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Demetrious Johnson

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Henry Cejudo

3 Ray Borg

4 Wilson Reis

4 Sergio Pettis +2

6 Jussier Formiga -1

7 Brandon Moreno

8 Ben Nguyen

9 Tim Elliott

10 John Moraga

11 Dustin Ortiz +1

12 Ian McCall -1

13 Alexandre Pantoja

14 Louis Smolka

15 Magomed Bibulatov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Cody Garbrandt

1 Dominick Cruz

2 TJ Dillashaw

3 Jimmie Rivera

4 Raphael Assuncao -1

5 John Lineker

6 Bryan Caraway

7 Aljamain Sterling

8 John Dodson

9 Thomas Almeida

10 Marlon Moraes -1

11 Eddie Wineland

12 Pedro Munhoz

13 Rob Font

14 Matthew Lopez

15 Johnny Eduardo

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Jose Aldo

2 Frankie Edgar

3 Ricardo Lamas

4 Cub Swanson

5 Chan Sung Jung

6 Brian Ortega

7 Yair Rodriguez

8 Jeremy Stephens

9 Darren Elkins

10 Renato Moicano

11 Dennis Bermudez

12 Dooho Choi

13 Mirsad Bektic

14 Myles Jury

15 Jason Knight

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Conor McGregor

1 Khabib Nurmagomedov

2 Tony Ferguson

3 Eddie Alvarez

4 Edson Barboza

5 Justin Gaethje

6 Nate Diaz

7 Kevin Lee

8 Dustin Poirier

9 Michael Johnson

10 Michael Chiesa

11 Al Iaquinta

12 Beneil Dariush

13 Anthony Pettis

14 Evan Dunham

15 Gilbert Melendez

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Stephen Thompson

2 Robbie Lawler +1

3 Demian Maia

4 Jorge Masvidal

5 Carlos Condit

6 Neil Magny

6 Donald Cerrone -1

8 Colby Covington

9 Santiago Ponzinibbio

10 Rafael Dos Anjos

11 Gunnar Nelson

12 Dong Hyun Kim

13 Kamaru Usman

14 Alex Oliveira

15 Tarec Saffiedine

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Michael Bisping

1 Robert Whittaker (Interim Champion)

2 Yoel Romero

3 Luke Rockhold

4 Jacare Souza

5 Chris Weidman

6 Anderson Silva

7 Derek Brunson

8 Kelvin Gastelum

9 David Branch

10 Krzysztof Jotko

11 Vitor Belfort

12 Thales Leites

13 Tim Boetsch

14 Uriah Hall

15 Thiago Santos

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jon Jones

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Alexander Gustafsson

3 Volkan Oezdemir

4 Glover Teixeira

5 Jimi Manuwa

6 Mauricio Rua

7 Ovince Saint Preux

8 Corey Anderson

9 Misha Cirkunov

10 Ilir Latifi

11 Rogerio Nogueira

12 Patrick Cummins

13 Tyson Pedro

14 Gian Villante

15 Gadzhimurad Antigulov

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Stipe Miocic

1 Alistair Overeem

2 Fabricio Werdum

3 Cain Velasquez

4 Junior Dos Santos

5 Francis Ngannou

6 Mark Hunt

7 Derrick Lewis

8 Alexander Volkov

9 Stefan Struve

10 Marcin Tybura

11 Aleksei Oleinik

12 Andrei Arlovski

13 Junior Albini

14 Travis Browne

15 Curtis Blaydes

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Joanna Jedrzejczyk

1 Claudia Gadelha

2 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

3 Rose Namajunas

4 Jessica Andrade

5 Tecia Torres

6 Michelle Waterson

7 Carla Esparza

8 Cynthia Calvillo

9 Felice Herrig +2

10 Paige VanZant +2

11 Joanne Calderwood -1

12 Cortney Casey +1

13 Alexa Grasso *NR

14 Randa Markos -5

15 Maryna Moroz -1

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Holly Holm

3 Julianna Pena

4 Ronda Rousey

5 Raquel Pennington

6 Sara McMann

7 Cat Zingano

8 Germaine de Randamie

9 Liz Carmouche

10 Alexis Davis

11 Marion Reneau

12 Katlyn Chookagian

13 Ketlen Vieira -1

14 Bethe Correia

15 Leslie Smith