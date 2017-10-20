UFC Cuts Bout From Weigh-Ins Amid Security Concerns

Fight fans may have noticed that heavyweights Adam Wieczorek and Anthony Hamilton did not participate in ceremonial weigh-ins for tomorrow’s (Sat. October 21, 2017) UFC Fight Night 118 event. This was due to some security concerns after the arrival of some over-the-top soccer fans.

Per a report from MMA Junkie, both Wieczorek and Hamilton were in attendance for the ceremonial weigh-ins, however, after the arrival of several dozen Lechia Gdansk ultras (extreme and violent supporters of a local soccer club) the UFC decided to hold the pair out of the ceremony. Wieczorek is a noted supporter of the Ruch Chorzow football team, a rival Lechnia Gdansk from South Poland.

After some synchronized chats from the ultras the venue staff decided to put up barricades in front of their section. Police in riot gear were also called to the scene outside of the arena to stop spectators as they exited and asked for identification.

Despite this, Wieczorek and Hamilton’s fight will go on as the pair weighed in successfully this morning. The full fight card can be found below: