UFC Champion Says Tony Ferguson Will Get ‘Sniped’ By Conor McGregor

Upon winning the interim lightweight title with a third-round submission victory over Kevin Lee earlier this month at UFC 216, Tony Ferguson likely earned himself a shot at undisputed 155-pound champion Conor McGregor.

McGregor’s future is still unclear, but UFC President Dana White has said that a bout between him and Ferguson is the fight that makes the most sense. If the fight does indeed take place, however, light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier feels as if Ferguson may be in trouble:

“I think he’s [Ferguson] really good. I think his cardio and pace are fantastic. I believe he makes some mistakes that would really cost him against Conor,” Cormier said during a recent episode of Talk and Talker podcast. “Oh my goodness, do you see how high he’s holding his chin up when he’s throwing punches. You do that against McGregor, you’re getting sniped. You’re getting sniped!”

Known for his unparalleled power in his left hand, McGregor has finished 18 of his professional victories by way of knockout and Cormier feels as if that power will be the difference maker should he fight Ferguson:

“When Conor hits you with a clean shot, it doesn’t affect people like most people’s big shots affect people. It sends you f*ckng skating on ice,” Cormier said. “It turns you into a baby deer, when they can’t stand up and they’re f*ckng shaking and sh*t. “You just can’t let him hit you like that, but I think because of the way Tony fights, he kinda hangs his chin up there. That’ll make it so dangerous for him because McGregor is so accurate, so fast.”

Who would you expect to come out on top in a bout between McGregor and Ferguson?