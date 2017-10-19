UFC Champion Believes He Would Knock Out Conor McGregor In Boxing

UFC officials and UFC President Dana White are pushing for current UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt to be the next big star for the promotion.

He already has his next fight lined up as he is set to defend his bantamweight title against former teammate T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 217, which takes place on Saturday, November 4th in New York at Madison Square Garden.

The main card will air on pay-per-view while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre for the UFC middleweight title is expected to serve as the main event.

Garbrandt recently spoke with ESPN, and during the interview, he stated that following his win at the upcoming UFC PPV (pay-per-view) event, he has his sights set on super-fights against flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson or with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

“I’ve got T.J. ahead of me. He’s a great adversary to level up on. I’m excited to go in there and take out T.J., and whoever else — ‘Mighty Mouse’, Conor” Garbrandt told ESPN. I’ll go in there and knock Conor the f— out in boxing,” he said. “Let’s be honest. There’s no difference in a southpaw or orthodox. That guy could come out and fight on his hands for all I give a f—. I would knock him out, and that’s it.”

Garbrandt, who is a former amateur boxer, even called out other professional boxing champions.

“You can give me top boxers, Adrien Broner, Mikey Garcia. I would love to get in the ring with them.”

Keep in mind that, before any of these fights can happen, Garbrandt first has to take care of business in his grudge match against Dillashaw which will not be an easy task.

It should also be noted that White has stated repeatedly that McGregor will fight interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson next. However, when it comes to McGregor, anything is possible.