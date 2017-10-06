UFC 216 Weigh-In Results: Flyweight Title Fight Set

UFC 216 is set to take place on Saturday, October 7th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The preliminary card will air on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6 p.m. ET as well as FX at 8 p.m. ET. The main card will be broadcasted on PPV at 10 p.m. ET.

An interim UFC Lightweight Championship bout between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will serve as the main event. Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg in a flyweight title bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the five bout main card is Fabricio Werdum vs. Derrick Lewis in a heavyweight bout, Kalindra Faria vs. Mara Romero Borella in a flyweight bout, and Beneil Dariush vs. Evan Dunham in a lightweight bout.

UFC officials held the early weigh-ins for UFC 216 on Friday morning at noon ET and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Kevin Lee () – for interim lightweight title

Champ Demetrious Johnson (125) vs. Ray Borg (124) – for flyweight title

Derrick Lewis (263.5) vs. Fabricio Werdum ()

Mara Romero Borella (126) vs. Kalindra Faria (125)

Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Evan Dunham (156)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FX, 8 p.m. ET)

Tom Duquesnoy (135.5) vs. Cody Stamann (136)

Will Brooks () vs. Nik Lentz ()

Bobby Green (155) vs. Lando Vannata (155.75)

Poliana Botelho (115) vs. Pearl Gonzalez ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:15 p.m. ET)