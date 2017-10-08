UFC 216 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Demetrious Johnson Tops List

UFC 216 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC 216 took place on Saturday, October 7th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The preliminary card aired on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6 p.m. ET as well as FX at 8 p.m. ET. The main card was broadcasted on PPV at 10 p.m. ET.

An interim UFC Lightweight Championship bout between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee served as the main event. Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg in a flyweight title bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the five bout main card was Fabricio Werdum vs. Walt Harris in a heavyweight bout, Kalindra Faria vs. Mara Romero Borella in a flyweight bout, and Beneil Dariush vs. Evan Dunham in a lightweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Tony Ferguson: $30,000 def. Kevin Lee: $30,000



Demetrious Johnson: $40,000 def. Ray Borg: $30,000



Fabricio Werdum: $10,000 def. Walt Harris: $5,000



Mara Romero Borella: $2,500 def. Kalindra Faria: $2,500



Beneil Dariush: $10,000 vs. Evan Dunham: $15,000



Cody Stamann: $2,500 def. Tom Duquesnoy: $2,500



Lando Vannata: $2,500 vs. Bobby Green: $10,000



Poliana Botelho: $2,500 def. Pearl Gonzalez: $2,500



Matt Schnell: $2,500 def. Marco Beltran: $5,000



John Moraga: $10,000 def. Magomed Bibulatov: $2,500



Brad Tavares: $10,000 def. Thales Leites: $15,000