UFC 216 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

The UFC is back from Las Vegas, Nevada from the T-Mobile Arena tonight (Sat. October 7, 2017) and the main event features an interim lightweight title fight.

No. 2-ranked UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson and No. 7-ranked Kevin Lee will battle it out for the interim 155-pound strap, with the winner most likely punching their ticket for a money fight against “The Notorious One” Conor McGregor . In the co-main event UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson will attempt an 11th consecutive record-breaking UFC title defense against Ray Borg.

Also, a massive heavyweight title bout between ex-UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum and rising star Derrick Lewis will take place on the main card. You can check out the full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch here below:

Main Card (PPV, 10 PM ET)

Interim lightweight title: Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee

Flyweight Title: (C) Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg

Heavyweight: Fabricio Werdum vs. Derrick Lewis

Women’s Flyweight: Mara Romero Borella vs. Kalindra Faria

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Evan Dunham



Preliminary Card (8 PM ET, FX)

Bantamweight: Tom Duquesnoy vs. Cody Stamann

Flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. Marco Beltran

Lightweight: Lando Vannata vs. Bobby Green

Women’s strawweight: Poliana Botelho vs. Pearl Gonzalez

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Preliminary Card (6 PM ET, UFC Fight Pass)

Heavyweight: Walt Harris vs. Mark Godbeer

Flyweight: Magomed Bibulatov vs. John Moraga

Middleweight: Thales Leites vs. Brad Tavares