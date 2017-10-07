UFC 216 Embedded Episode 5

UFC 216 is a few hours away and the fifth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, interim lightweight title contenders Kevin Lee and Tony Ferguson wind down Thursday on track with their weight cuts, as do flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and challenger Ray Borg. On Friday morning, everyone makes weight on their first try except one fighter, who needs an extra hour to hit the championship limit.

Johnson rides to the ceremonial weigh-ins in style, and the stars face off one final time before Saturday night’s world championship bouts.

You can watch it here: