UFC 216 Embedded Episode 3

UFC 216 is a few days away and the third episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson tells the media he expects a finish in Saturday’s fight, then taunts interim lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee at a press lunch in LA. His opponent Ray Borg receives in-cabin applause on the short flight to Vegas. Heavyweight Derrick Lewis pushes his cardio limits in the gym and tries to negotiate a drive-through meal, while opponent Fabricio Werdum continues his training at the UFC Performance Institute. Las Vegas resident Lee returns to a changed city, determined to proceed with business as planned. His opponent Tony Ferguson turns a basketball court into an MMA dojo.

