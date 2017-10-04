UFC 216 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 216 is less than a week away and the first episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, interim lightweight title contender Tony Ferguson trains on the beach and then heads indoors for physical therapy. After a poolside haircut, opponent Kevin Lee gets his heart rate up with laps in a race car. Flyweight title challenger Ray Borg escapes fight week stress by focusing on a different type of target. Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson wraps up his fight camp — again — in hopes of making a historic title defense against Borg.

You can watch it here: