Tyron Woodley Reacts To Rafael Dos Anjos’ Interim Title Demands

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is going against the grain. It was announced on Thursday morning that the UFC on FOX 26 main event would see a clash of welterweights as Rafael dos Anjos and Robbie Lawler will go to war inside the world-famous Octagon.

There are some fans that believe this fight should have an interim welterweight championship up for grabs.

UFC on FOX 26 is slated to take place on Saturday, Dec. 16 at MTS Center in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and airs on FOX following early prelims on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. With the current landscape of the division, this bout could serve as a title-eliminator. Dos Anjos took to Twitter to ask if fans think that an interim title should be on the line for this fight.

Am'I the only one that thinks that this fight should be for a interim title? Since the champ is out until next year? — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) October 12, 2017

Following the reception he got from fans, he took to Instagram to further push the narrative and demanded that this fight should have the added stakes of an interim 170-pound belt.

“Two former Champions ranked #1 and #5 fighting while the current Champ needs months to recover from an injury…if it looks like a duck, walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, then it MUST be a duck!!! This is an Interim Title Fight no matter what the headlines say!!! Let’s do this @ruthless_rl. ????????????????”

It didn’t take the UFC champion long to respond to dos Anjos’ comments as he took to Twitter to write the following. He made sure to remind the former UFC lightweight champion that he’s defended his title three times since claiming the belt with a first-round knockout of Lawler at UFC 201 in July 2016.