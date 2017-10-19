Top Lightweight Opens Up On Possible Fight With Khabib Nurmagomedov

The UFC lightweight division is still just waiting for UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor to return and defend his title.

UFC President Dana White continues to say that McGregor will defend the title against Tony Ferguson, who won the interim title earlier this month after submitting Kevin Lee at UFC 216.

However, the UFC champion has options on the table as he could compete in a boxing match with Paulie Malignaggi or take a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz.

In terms of contenders in the lightweight division, you have Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje. They are set to square off Dec. 2 at UFC 218.

Now, another booking of top contenders could be close to being made official. Earlier this week, Edson Barboza said during an Instagram Live stream that he’s accepted an offer from the UFC to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 219.

“They offered me this fight, and I accepted it,” Barboza said, via MMAFighting.com. “I said I’ll be ready for December 30th, and it’s on him now. We’ll see what he does. I saw an interview with him yesterday, and he said he’ll fight me if Conor fights Ferguson, and (UFC President) Dana (White) already said that fight will happen, so I believe my next fight will be against Khabib.”

Barboza has now recovered from shoulder surgery. If you recall, he told MMAjunkie earlier this month that a fight with Nurmagomedov makes sense. Barboza has won three straight and is coming off a flying-knee knockout of Beneil Dariush in March at UFC Fight Night 106.

“He’s definitely one of the best in the division,” Barboza told MMAjunkie. “I think this fight really makes sense for me. I’m ready. If the UFC books this fight, I’m ready.”

UFC 219 is set to take place on December 30, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The promotion has yet to announce the main event for this show. The main card will air on pay-per-view while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.