Tony Ferguson Promises To ‘Stockton Slap The Sh*t Out Of Diaz’

While UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor ponders his next move, Tony Ferguson will take on Kevin Lee for the interim lightweight belt in the main event of October 7’s UFC 216 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. With McGregor’s coach and many others hoping for a trilogy match with Nate Diaz, Ferguson is having none of it.

“El Cucuy” has been vocal about McGregor defending his lightweight title, but the Irishman has failed to do so since winning it against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. Ferguson went off on the idea of McGregor vs. Diaz III when asked by Submission Radio (via MMA Fighting):

I believe that they absolutely need to. If that’s my belt and he has the belt, they need to unify both belts. F**k that Nate Diaz three shit. Both those b**ches f**in – they want to try and act like they want to go and make money. Nate don’t want to fight. He’s trying to recover from a f**king hit that he took with his management and all that other things. McGregor’s gotta defend or vacate. He’s gotta defend that belt, he needs to come back. If not, there goes his legacy, there goes the UFC s**t. I mean, really, legitimately, why do we have rankings? Why do we have a belt system? Why do we have all this other stuff? “In ultimate reality, I don’t give two f**ks. The fight that’s the most important at hand is the one that’s most important and that’s the one motherf**kers need to get excited about, because obviously everybody f**king knows what the f**k I can do to Nate Diaz. ““And look, there goes my swearing jar. I haven’t acted like I needed to get my s**t together for my kid, but like, straight up, you guys want me to talk about those other fighters? They’re a bunch of b**ches. They want to go and they want to talk – look, we can f**king put this s**t out on video and we can make this a money fight. If you guys really wanna get gangster, let’s do that s**t. If you want to f**king put on money, let’s put it on paper, Nate. I will f**king Stockton slap the s**t out of you kid. You don’t f**king know me, dude. Straight up. Same thing with Conor McGregor. You guys are a bunch of b**ches and you guys are a bunch of fakes. If you wanna fight while we’re here in the UFC, why don’t you come and sign on the dotted line after you get your s**t together and defend your f**king belt, Conor.”

Do you think McGregor should fight the winner of Ferguson vs Lee upon his return? Or should he complete his trilogy with Diaz, the only man to beat him in the UFC?