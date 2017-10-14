Tony Ferguson Fires Back At Conor McGregor With Hilarious Video

Interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has finally fired back at Conor McGregor on Twitter.

McGregor won the UFC 155-pound title back in November when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez in the second round of their UFC 205 main event meeting. The Irishman became the first dual-weight champion in the promotion’s history and the third fighter (along with BJ Penn and Randy Couture) to have ever won UFC titles in different weight classes. After the fight, however, McGregor has yet to defend his title and instead ventured off into the world of professional boxing.

“The Notorious One” took on Floyd Mayweather in the first ever boxing match of his career but suffered a 10th round TKO loss to “Money.” In the midst of the fiasco that was Mayweather vs. McGregor, the UFC implemented an interim 155-pound championship that was contested for between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee.

Ferguson and Lee met in the main event of last week’s UFC 216 pay-per-view (PPV) and won the fight via third-round submission with a triangle choke. Now that Ferguson holds the interim title he will most likely be McGregor’s next opponent inside the Octagon. McGregor took to Twitter earlier this week and seemingly took a shot at “El Cucuy”:

Ferguson has since broken his silence on the matter and responded with a Grand Theft Auto-inspired callout of his own, posting a montage of photos from the video game with his face over the original characters. Check it out here:

Do you think Ferguson will be the next challenger for McGregor inside the Octagon? Who are you picking for the potential match-up? Let us know in the comments!