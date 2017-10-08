Tony Ferguson: Conor McGregor Poses No Threat To Me

Conor McGregor’s future in the Octagon is still uncertain, but when and if he decides to return, he’ll have an opponent waiting for him.

In the main event of last night’s (Oct. 7, 2017) UFC 216 from Las Vegas, Nevada, Tony Ferguson submitted Kevin Lee in the third round to become the interim lightweight champion. All signs now point to a unification bout between him and McGregor being booked next, and if it is, Ferguson appears to be highly confident in his chances against the Irish knockout artist.

In fact, “El Cucuy” said that McGregor ‘poses no threat’ to him:

“I’ll ankle pick him, no problem,” Ferguson told reporters at the UFC 216 post-fight news conference. “I’ll sit him on his ass, and everybody’s the same size on the ground. Conor McGregor poses no threat to me, especially when I hit him with my jab. He’s going to be running away like Katsunori Kikuno did, and I’ll chase after his ass like a cornerback, and I’ll slam him to the ground and finish him with a D’Arce choke or any other choke of my pleasing.”

Coming off of a stoppage loss to Floyd Mayweather in an Aug. 26 boxing match, McGregor has made it clear that he’ll return to MMA. Rumors have swirled indicating that his return bout could be a trilogy match against Nate Diaz, but UFC President Dana White disputed those claims last night.

Ferguson, however, feels as if McGregor is ‘scared’, and he warned the “Notorious” one that he ‘can’t run anymore’:

“The boy’s scared,” Ferguson said. “He’s never mentioned my name one time. Not one time during this whole entire talk. I’ve been here, I have 10 consecutive victories, I’m interim lightweight champ. It doesn’t matter who they put in front of me. It could be Khabib; it could be Conor. I’m going to go back to the drawing board, and I’m going to talk to my agents and talk to my team. But the fight is with Conor. It is with Conor. You can’t run anymore, man. You’re in check. And I’m great at chess.”

Do you expect McGregor to take on Ferguson upon his return?