Tony Ferguson Reveals Why Conor McGregor Will “Have To” Fight Him

No. 2-ranked lightweight contender Tony Ferguson is riding an incredible nine-fight win streak, but he hasn’t competed since November 2016. This weekend, however, he’ll headline UFC 216 in Las Vegas, Nevada against rising contender Kevin Lee in an interim title bout.

In the lead-up to the fight, Ferguson and Lee have often gone back-and-forth in the media, and “El Cucuy” recently labeled Lee as ‘fake’:

“I’m not fake, and I see this guy as fake,” Ferguson told MMAjunkie at today’s UFC 216 media day. “He’s trying to be something that he’s not. I know where you come from. I lived in the suburbs (of Michigan), too. Trust me, I know. We have people around the block. I don’t have to be fake. I’m probably one of the most real guys.”

Although Conor McGregor’s future is uncertain, the winner of UFC 216’s main event could take on the “Notorious” one next in a title unification bout. Ferguson said that McGregor ‘never spoken’ his name, but that the Irishman is ‘going to have to fight’ him:

“I don’t like red panties. I like blue panties,” Ferguson said. “He’s got to defend or vacate. He’s going to have to fight me. There’s no insider information. He’s never spoken my name. I’m one of the most ruthless vatos out there. This guy, he doesn’t want a part of me. I’m not aiming at him. I don’t give two (expletives). “I don’t want to fight someone who doesn’t want to fight me or compete against some of the best. When you’re saying, ‘I’ll fight anybody, anytime.’ You’re (expletive) full of (expletive). For me, I’ve been fighting anybody, any time, any weight – straight up.”

Coming off of a loss to Floyd Mayweather in their Aug. 26 boxing match, it would make sense for McGregor, the undisputed UFC lightweight champion, to take on an interim champion, but there have been rumors indicating that he could take on Nate Diaz in a trilogy match in his return to the Octagon.

Do you feel as if McGregor should take on the winner of Ferguson vs. Lee?