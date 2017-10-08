Tony Ferguson Calls Out Conor McGregor With Expletive-Filled Tirade

It wasn’t without a ton of adversity, but Tony Ferguson finally won the interim UFC lightweight championship by submitting rising young contender Kevin Lee with a third-round triangle choke in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., October 7, 2017) UFC 216 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After the much bigger Lee was repeatedly able to use his smothering wrestling to ground Ferguson in the early rounds, ‘The Motown Phenom’ began to tire just a little after a brutal and draining weight cut, and that gave ‘El Cucuy’ a window of opportunity to capitalize with his ultra-dangerous bottom game on the mat.

The definitive win put Ferguson’s win streak at an unprecedented 10 straight, and he understandably called out UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in his post-fight interview with commentator Joe Rogan:

Tony Ferguson wins the interim lightweight title at #UFC216 and calls out Conor McGregor….err McNuggets ???????? pic.twitter.com/p7KGdeG0hQ — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) October 8, 2017

Ferguson was expectedly unhappy with McGregor’s inactivity as champion after he took the entire year off from MMA to fight Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring. So he voiced his opinion on the subject with a blunt and to-the-point callout:

“Where you at, McNuggets, you fuckin’ piece of shit? I’m gonna your ass. You better fuckin’ come and defend that belt. Defend or vacate, motherfucker!”

Ferguson is certainly doing his part to get his massive fight with McGregor.

Many hardcore fans believe McGregor should finally defend a UFC belt, which he has not done since winning the featherweight title from Jose Aldo in December 2015 and the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 last November.

The bout with Ferguson is a clear booking, but in today’s ‘money fight’-focused UFC landscape, McGregor’s oft-discussed trilogy bout with Nate Diaz could easily surpass Ferguson chance to unify the titles.

Which fight do you think should take place first?