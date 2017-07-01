Sparring Partner Makes Bold Claims About Conor McGregor’s Boxing Progress

Since the McGregor vs Mayweather fight was signed, speculation has run rampant over McGregor’s boxing skills.

While he doesn’t have any formal boxing experience or a professional boxing record, he has won all of these flights using a striking and managed to knock out all time great featherweight Jose Aldo in a mere 13 seconds.

One of his primary sparring partners as he prepares for 12 rounds of boxing against an undefeated legend, boxer Tiernan Bradley, spoke about McGregor’s progress, and what he had to say may surprise a lot of people:

“People laugh when they hear me saying I can replicate Mayweather,” Bradley told MMAFighting. “I guess nobody can move like Floyd, but I’ve been studying everything about the guy for the last 13 years. “I know what way he moves and I know how he moves into his punches. I know how he reacts to getting hit. I feel like I’m able to bring that in to help Conor as he prepares for this fight. “When I’m competing, I don’t necessarily use Mayweather’s style, but I definitely use some of his tools. The step-back right hand and check left hook are two techniques I use a lot. And of course, I use some of his defensive tactics to stop me getting hit.” “Conor is a very good boxer,” Bradley said. He doesn’t move like any other boxer. He’s powerful, fast and light on his feet … He’s very good at getting in and out and connecting. He’s so quick on his feet it’s very hard to judge the distance with him. “He’s so fast and unpredictable — that’s a very dangerous combination. I don’t think Mayweather has ever boxed anyone like that.”

Bradley’s statements on “The Notorious'” boxing skills is in stark contrast to fellow boxer-turned-sparring partner Chris van Heerden, who released video of McGregor that appears to show some slow progress in his boxing training.

But the 20-year-old Irish commonwealth youth silver medalist vehemently disagrees, noting that McGregor actually lifted him off the ground with a right-hand uppercut wearing 16-ounce gloves, a remarkable feet if it is indeed true considering that “The Notorious” is left-handed and will be waring 10-ounce gloves against Mayweather:

“My biggest takeaway from the rounds was the pace that we fought at and that he seemed unbreakable. I found it very hard to figure him out. I’ve got a black eye at the moment and I got that from him when he was wearing 16-ounce gloves,” Bradley said. “I don’t know if you’ve seen the photo that he uploaded onto his Instagram after our session. People are talking about his left hand and whether the power will be there with 10-ounce gloves — he lifted me off my feet with a right uppercut in 16 (ounce gloves)! “That shot came out of nowhere. It was so fast and powerful. I can tell you now that those kinds of shots would drop boxers, and that was his right hand. He will definitely keep his stopping power with 10-ounce gloves on.”

The anticipated Mayweather vs McGregor goes down on August 26 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

What do you make of Bradley’s comments on McGregor’s boxing?