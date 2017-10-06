Home Instant Articles Rumor: Kevin Lee ‘Still Working’ On Making Weight

Rumor: Kevin Lee 'Still Working' On Making Weight

Tom Niston
Photo by Sean Pokorny - USA TODAY Sports

It wouldn’t be a Tony Ferguson fight without some weigh-in drama.

Heading into “El Cucuy’s” interim lightweight title bout versus No. 7-ranked Kevin Lee in the main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., October 7, 2017) UFC 216 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, “The Motown Phenom” has yet to show up at today’s official early weigh-ins.

While broadcasting the weigh-ins live, MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani tweeted that while sources were ‘confident’ he would make weight, he was still working on it with roughly 30 minutes left in allotted time:

Ferguson was of course set to take on undefeated contender Khabib Nurmagomedov at March’s UFC 209, but that fight fell apart when the Dagestani grappler failed to appear at the weigh-ins due to him being hospitalized.

“El Cucuy” made the championship fight limit of 155 pounds, appearing extremely relieved when he did so.

Stay tuned to LowKick MMA for any and all updates on the unfortunate scene.

