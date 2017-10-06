Rumor: Kevin Lee ‘Still Working’ On Making Weight

It wouldn’t be a Tony Ferguson fight without some weigh-in drama.

Heading into “El Cucuy’s” interim lightweight title bout versus No. 7-ranked Kevin Lee in the main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., October 7, 2017) UFC 216 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, “The Motown Phenom” has yet to show up at today’s official early weigh-ins.

While broadcasting the weigh-ins live, MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani tweeted that while sources were ‘confident’ he would make weight, he was still working on it with roughly 30 minutes left in allotted time:

46 mins to go. Kevin Lee not here yet. Sources close to him confident he'll make weight but it appears as though he's still working on it. Ferguson has already made 155. We're live right now: https://t.co/AymCYU6d0I — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 6, 2017

Ferguson was of course set to take on undefeated contender Khabib Nurmagomedov at March’s UFC 209, but that fight fell apart when the Dagestani grappler failed to appear at the weigh-ins due to him being hospitalized.

“El Cucuy” made the championship fight limit of 155 pounds, appearing extremely relieved when he did so.

Stay tuned to LowKick MMA for any and all updates on the unfortunate scene.