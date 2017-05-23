Rory MacDonald Plans To Fight For Two Bellator Titles By End Of Year

Although he lost back-to-back fights to then champion Robbie Lawler and top contender Stephen Thompson to end his UFC tenure, Rory “Red King” MacDonald is still only 27 years of age and undoubtedly one of the best 170 pounders in the world, which is why it was surprising to see the world’s largest mixed martial arts promotion let him go.

Either way, the Canadian made his Bellator debut this past Friday (May 19, 2017), successfully submitting English knockout artist Paul “Semtex” Daley in the main event of Bellator 179 from London, England.

With that performance, MacDonald feels as if he likely got the attention of the UFC, although he admits he’s ‘very happy’ with his new promotion:

“I opened a lot of eyes I think and I’m sure the management over at UFC feels the same way as you just said,” Rory said during a recent interview on The MMA Hour. “We are in the shoes we are in now and I’m going to continue my journey in the way I fought on Friday and we’ll see where we are next contract negotiations. But, I am very happy with Bellator and I hope they are with me, too,“ said MacDonald. “I foresee a long relationship with each other.”

MacDonald also feels as if he may have changed the view of the UFC when it comes to free agency, as the promotion has let a few well-known stars walk in recent memory. The “Red King” also said that the UFC ‘messed up’ in not resigning him:

“As far as them not wanting to let go of some of their talent, being cautious on how easy they let things slip through their fingers. As I’ve said in the past, fighters can’t always be on 24/7 every time they step into the ring,” he added. “So you have to allow for these performances that aren’t up to par from what you normally see. So, I think they definitely messed up when they let me go, but, that’s their fault and Bellator’s gain.”

The Canadian may have a point, as he holds wins over current UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and current No. 1-contender Demian Maia, while still being in the prime of his career. On the contrary, he must look forward to what he called ‘chapter three’ of his career and he’s planning to make a run at two Bellator titles by the end of 2017:

“I’d like to fight for the Middleweight title maybe at the end of the year if there is a big card we can promote and get me and the Middleweight champion on there,” said Rory. “Obviously, I am not looking past the welterweight championship fight, I’m just saying if everything goes as planned. An end of the year show for the Middleweight title would be fantastic.”

MacDonald is indeed expected to take on the winner of June 24’s welterweight championship fight between champion Douglas Lima and Lorenz Larkin.