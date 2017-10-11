Ronda Rousey Remains Coy On WWE Debut

Ronda Rousey is remaining mum on her perceived World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) debut.

The legendary former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, who has largely stayed out of the public eye as she’s abandoned fighting for a future with husband Travis Browne, has been rumored to be making her pro-wrestling debut soon after appearing at a few of former teammate Shayna Baszler’s matches for WWE.

When ‘Rowdy’ was asked about the topic by TMZ, she said that she wouldn’t reveal any of the juicy details, because as a longtime pro-wrestling fan herself, she wouldn’t want to know before it happened:

“If you were a real fan, would you really wanna know? I enjoy it more that way and I don’t wanna ruin anything.”

If and when she does make a more prolonged appearance in the WWE after appearing at WrestleMania in 2015, Rousey may do so alongside her UFC heavyweight husband “Hapa,” whose once-skyrocketing MMA career has taken a severe turn for the worst after four straight losses in the octagon.

When he was asked about his future, Browne also remained coy, but also would not say no to WWE if they came calling:

“We’re still making decisions on my part. I’m not gonna say no.”

Are you excited to watch Rousey – and potentially Browne – competing inside the squared circle?