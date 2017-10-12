Robbie Lawler vs. Rafael Dos Anjos Set For UFC Winnipeg

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler’s return to the Octagon is set.

UFC Canada just tweeted that fan favorite ‘Ruthless’ will take on surging fellow former champion Rafel dos Anjos in the main event of UFC on FOX 26 from Winnipeg, Manitoba on December 16:

Lawler recently returned to the cage for his first bout since losing the title to current champion Tyron Woodley at July 2016’s UFC 201, winning a closely-contested unanimous decision over Donald Cerrone at July 29’s UFC 214 from Anaheim, Calif.

He’s currently ranked No. 1 at welterweight, and will look to solidify a rematch with the currently injured “Chosen One” against No. 5 dos Anjos, who has looked extremely rejuvenated at welterweight after ditching the draining cut to 155 pounds, where he was champion, following two straight losses.

Dos Anjos recently submitted longtime contender Neil Magny with shocking ease at September 9’s UFC 215, his second win at welterweight after he beat former Strikeforce 170-pound champ Tarec Saffiedine in his weight class debut in Singapore this June.

With the winner most likely headed for a title fight versus “The Chosen One” when he returns, who are you picking to win this potentially explosive match?