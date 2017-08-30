Quote: McGregor Would Win Rematch With Mayweather

When Floyd Mayweather stopped Conor McGregor in the tenth round of their boxing match last Saturday (Sat., August 26, 2017) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., there was little doubt left in the eyes of most fans and media members, and for good reason.

However, there’s at least one man who disagrees wholeheartedly with that sentiment.

After he proclaimed that referee Robert Byrd ‘saved Mayweather from McGregor’ during the fight, FOX Sports 1 talking head Skip Bayless is back with another hot take about his beloved McGregor, and to no surprise, it’s yet another outlandish one. Speaking during his “Undisputed” show with co-host Shannon Sharpe (via the UFC on FOX Facebook page), Bayless said he believes McGregor would actually win a rematch with Mayweather:

“Would I buy a rematch? You better believe I would buy a rematch because Conor McGregor would win a rematch. And this man across from me knows it, which is why Floyd would be foolish to accept a rematch for any amount of money because Floyd id dlook old in this fight as I thought he would look old. “He’s forty-and-a-half years of age. I have never in my life, and I’ve watched just about every Floyd fight, seen him have to fight so desperately because he was in huge trouble. Have you sever seen swing from the heels so wildly and miss so often? Like, swing with roundhouse haymaker rights and just hit run. I’ve never seen it. He fought completely out of character, often of control, and certainly out of his comfort zone.”

Bayless went on to laud the ringside judging, where two of the three judges only gave McGregor one of the first three rounds that most felt he won outright, for obviously (in his mind) playing favorites with their own sport’s biggest cash cow:

“And what happened in the eighth round? Conor McGregor won the eighth round. I had him ahead on points, as did the SHOWTIME scorer, a guy who’s respected. It was the biggest rigged fight. The boxing judges are gonna protect their turf and their man – Floyd Mayweather, the cash cow of boxing and Las Vegas.”

Bayless then closed the segment by returning to his assertion that referee Robert Byrd somehow saved Mayweather in the ninth round, arguing with Sharpe that a blow that seemed to hurt Mayweather was not low, and even the respected commentators calling the fight on SHOWTIME SPorts admitted it: