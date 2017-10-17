Patrick Cummins Posts Pic Of Disgusting ‘Mutant’ Staph Infection

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) may have come under fire recently for allowing Kevin Lee to compete at October 7’s UFC 216 with an obvious staph infection, but the state of New York won’t be having any similar problems with light heavyweight Patrick Cummins.

Cummins announced on social media (via MMA Fighting) that he had acquired a ‘mutant’ staph infection that was so resilient even IV antibiotics would not kill it, making it impossible for him to make it to his scheduled bout against Corey Anderson at November 4’s UFC 217 from New York City. The infection was so bad his foot swelled up to almost twice normal size.

Check it out here:

It’s a significant setback for ‘Durkin,’ who rebounded from two TKO losses to Glover Teixeira and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira to win decisions over Gian Villante and Jan Blachowicz in his last two bouts.

In a division as talent-starved as light heavyweight, title contention is truly only a few wins away, but Cummins will obviously need his foot to go back to normal size before he can even consider a return.

Based on the toughness he’s displayed in the octagon since debuting as a late replacement for Rashad Evans in 2014, he should be back sooner than later.