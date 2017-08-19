Nate Diaz Destroys ‘One-Dimensional Boxing F*cks’ Mocking Conor McGregor

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor have never been the best of friends.

In fact, the two possess one of the deepest rivalries in the history of mixed martial arts. Diaz shocked the world in March 2016, submitting McGregor on short notice at UFC 196 before losing a closely fought majority decision to the “Notorious” one in the rematch at UFC 202 last August.

Now, however, Diaz has come to the defense of McGregor.

The Irishman is set to challenge the legendary Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match next weekend (Aug. 26, 2017) in Las Vegas, and he’s received quite a bit of criticism from the boxing community. Diaz feels as if those boxers criticizing McGregor are simply being ‘arrogant’:

“All the boxers are criticising Conor like ‘Conor will get embarrassed’, but that’s a real arrogant thing to say,” Diaz said in an interview uploaded to YouTube. “Wanna know something that’s even more embarrassing? (It’s) if Floyd fought Conor in a MMA match. (That) would be more embarrassing than if Conor fought Floyd in a boxing match. “(Floyd) would get mounted and laughed at, and slapped around (and Conor) would smile at the crowd and wave.”

Diaz, who is known for his boxing skills in MMA, has expressed his interest in competing in the squared circle over the years, but when it comes to ‘real life s*it’, the Stockton native said those ‘one-dimensional boxing f*cks’ would get ‘embarrassed’:

“I’m never taking the MMA fighter over the boxer’s side when it comes to punching and s**t, but I’m like ‘don’t be talking s**t’,” Diaz said. “(They say MMA fighters) ‘would get embarrassed, it’s ridiculous’ yeah, but we’re talking real fighting now you one-dimensional boxing f*cks. “This is real life s**t, you’ll get embarrassed.”

Diaz also didn’t hold back when speaking about Paulie Malignaggi, a former world champion boxer who was brought in as a sparring partner for McGregor, but left the camp after he was unpleased with certain circumstances:

“If I was (Conor), I would go down that gym and beat his ass. I’d box him in the ring, whoop his ass, and then throw him down at the end,” Diaz said. “That guy was on the internet talking s**t on him the other day. I’m like, ‘what kind of sparring partners you got?’ I’d shove that guy in the gym and beat his ass if I was Conor, like: ‘what you’re going to put me on blast about what? You don’t know s**t. What gave you the right to talk s**t, criticize if we’re working together when I could beat your ass for real?’. Don’t even speak. That’s my thoughts.”

