Michael Bisping Talks Conor McGregor’s Toughest Matchup

It seems that everyone has an opinion about whom UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor should be fighting next. Will it be interim titleholder Tony Ferguson, who won the title over Kevin Lee this past Saturday night at UFC 216, or will it be Nate Diaz, who has already fought McGregor twice?

It’s well known by now that after his win over Lee at UFC 216, Ferguson took the time to call for a title-unification bout with McGregor, who has not been seen in the Octagon since last November at UFC 205 when he defeated Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title.

Following the event, UFC President Dana White went on record by stating to the media reporters at the post-fight press conference that McGregor vs. Ferguson is “the fight that has to happen.” However, that could easily change due to the fact that it involves McGregor.

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping took to his Believe You Me podcast and gave his take on what the UFC should do from here. He suggested that White was pushing the Ferguson fight as a way to hardball Diaz into demanding less money for a trilogy bout with McGregor.

“Here’s the thing, Diaz is saying he wants $20 million to fight Conor for the third time, which sounds insane,” said Bisping (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “It is insane but realistically, if that was boxing, for an event that size, a fight that big for the PPV numbers, I feel like the boxer would get that money or close to it. . . “But 20 million, I think what he’s doing there is pricing himself out of the market, simple as that. That’s why Dana is pushing the Ferguson fight. Dana, by going out there at the press conference and saying publicly that Ferguson has to fight Conor, that takes the momentum away from Diaz, so that’s gonna soften his stance on the 20 million.”

Keep in mind that Diaz hasn’t fought since his pair of bouts with McGregor last year and appears to be in no hurry to get back inside the Octagon. Bisping thinks Diaz could be doing what he did before when he was renegotiating his deal with the UFC before accepting a rematch with McGregor last year. However, it may not work this time around due to the fact that Ferguson’s presence gives the UFC a similarly lucrative backup plan.