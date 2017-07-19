Michael Bisping Reacts To Yoel Romero’s Recent Callout

It’s pretty clear that there is not much love between top contender Yoel Romero and UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. The current UFC champion is very interested in seeing who will be his next opponent and he sat cage side at UFC 213 for the Romero vs. Robert Whittaker bout for the UFC interim middleweight title.

Following the fight, Bisping ripped up the Cuban flag and tossed it at Romero. Romero lost a decision to Whittaker, so it’s very clear who is the next fighter is in line for a title shot.

Recently, Romero has been calling out Bisping with videos posted to his Instagram. In some of the videos, he was burning the Union Jack and calling for Bisping to come meet him in Cuba for disrespecting his flag. On Monday, he posted a video of himself in Cuba, calling for a fight with Bisping.

Enough is enough for Bisping, who responded to Romero during Tuesday’s episode of his Believe You Me podcast (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting).

“It’s awesome. I love it. I love it. He’s going around getting people dancing on British flags, he’s burning pictures of me, he’s stepping off the plane, he’s doing videos when he gets off the plane, he’s got loads of Cubans all standing there saluting and talking s**t and chanting, he’s in cars talking s**t – he’s gone off the deep end,” Bisping said. “Yoel is out of his god d**n mind. I’ve got to say, I love it because unlike some of those videos, it’s awesome. . . Yoel, get over it bud. You just lost the No. 1 contender fight. It’s as simple as that. And you know what, it’s just so typical of Yoel Romero. He can’t man up. He can’t accept it. He’s gotta cheat. He’s got no honor. He’s gotta take steroids.”

During their rivalry, Bisping has repeated accused Romero of being a steroid user. It should be noted that Romero has never failed a drug testing during his Olympic wrestling career, but he did fail a USADA drug test, which was caused by a tainted supplement.

Bisping continued by saying that Romero lost because he didn’t have the heart to win and that he needed to “get a f**king grip” and stop calling him out.