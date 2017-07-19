Michael Bisping Reacts To Yoel Romero’s Recent Callout

It’s pretty clear that there is not much love between top contender Yoel Romero and UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. The current UFC champion is very interested in seeing who will be his next opponent and he sat cage side at UFC 213 for the Romero vs. Robert Whittaker bout for the UFC interim middleweight title.
Following the fight, Bisping ripped up the Cuban flag and tossed it at Romero. Romero lost a decision to Whittaker, so it’s very clear who is the next fighter is in line for a title shot.
Recently, Romero has been calling out Bisping with videos posted to his Instagram. In some of the videos, he was burning the Union Jack and calling for Bisping to come meet him in Cuba for disrespecting his flag. On Monday, he posted a video of himself in Cuba, calling for a fight with Bisping.
Enough is enough for Bisping, who responded to Romero during Tuesday’s episode of his Believe You Me podcast (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting).
“It’s awesome. I love it. I love it. He’s going around getting people dancing on British flags, he’s burning pictures of me, he’s stepping off the plane, he’s doing videos when he gets off the plane, he’s got loads of Cubans all standing there saluting and talking s**t and chanting, he’s in cars talking s**t – he’s gone off the deep end,” Bisping said.
“Yoel is out of his god d**n mind. I’ve got to say, I love it because unlike some of those videos, it’s awesome. . . Yoel, get over it bud. You just lost the No. 1 contender fight. It’s as simple as that. And you know what, it’s just so typical of Yoel Romero. He can’t man up. He can’t accept it. He’s gotta cheat. He’s got no honor. He’s gotta take steroids.”
During their rivalry, Bisping has repeated accused Romero of being a steroid user. It should be noted that Romero has never failed a drug testing during his Olympic wrestling career, but he did fail a USADA drug test, which was caused by a tainted supplement.
Bisping continued by saying that Romero lost because he didn’t have the heart to win and that he needed to “get a f**king grip” and stop calling him out.
“Listen, I was in No. 1 contender match ups – and let’s not kid ourselves, an interim title fight is a No. 1 contender matchup. That’s all it is because there was no need for a f**king interim title fight, but whatever. The UFC wanted to do one so I said sure, do it, it’ll pump up the fight and make it even bigger when it does happen. But he lost! He lost fair and square. As I said, he laid on the floor, he gave up like a little b**ch that he is because he didn’t have the heart and he let the fight slip away and he lost that fight. But still he can’t accept it. Now he’s still trying to bypass the victory and call me out still.
“I’ve lost No. 1 contender match ups. If I’d have won them, I’d have fought for the title. But what did I do? Did I go to Instagram and call out the champion still and this and that? No, I didn’t. You know what you do? You accept it like a man. Whatever it is in life, it doesn’t go your way, you weren’t successful, you couldn’t pull it off, you didn’t achieve it – you say f**k it, back to the drawing board. I’ll get them next time. You don’t go to Instagram and campaign for a fight with the champion anyway. You just lost. Hang your head in shame. Disappear to Cuba. Spend some time with your f**king family and come back and build yourself back up. That’s what you should be doing not dancing around on the Union Jack. Get a f**king grip.”
“Robert Whittaker will be my next fight unless the unimaginable happens and GSP comes up.”