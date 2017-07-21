Floyd Mayweather’s “Juicehead” Bodyguard Offers To Take USADA Drug Test

Most mixed martial arts (MMA) fans and media members will most likely agree they are glad that last week’s exhausting Mayweather vs. McGregor world tour is over, as the media spectacle hyping August 26’s boxing super fight from Las Vegas devolved into a contrived circus of off-color and unnecessary back-and-forths plain and simple.

Those unadvisable gaffs included McGregor’s supposed ongoing racism, claims he denied only to continue making even more crass and specific jokes concerning race, this time while humping the air at Brooklyn’s absolute flop of a press conference. Mayweather, perhaps miffed and looking to do the Irishman one better, did just as bad when he blurted out a homophobic slur at McGregor.

The press event tour did produce some equally memorable moments, however, as many felt the second stop in Toronto pushed the hype into the stratosphere. And much of it was because of McGregor’s golden tongue, as he spit out slick, stinging one-liners that required so little effort that it seemed to bring out the old, seemingly long-gone trash-talking version of Mayweather.

One joke among several that stuck for McGregor was his reference of Mayweather’s muscled bodyguards as ‘juiceheads’ after they ‘formed Voltron’ around him at the Brooklyn conference. One of those security specialists is named Greg La Rosa, and he recently addressed the situation in an interview with Submission Radio (via Bloody Elbow):

“….He looked over at me and the other guy Ray (Jizzy Mack) and he said, ‘look at these two juice heads,’” La Rosa recalled. “So I guess at that point he probably had enough of him, he had to go at me. So I thought it was very, he looked at me and he said, ‘look at these two juice heads,’ and Floyd, I can’t remember what Floyd said after that. Floyd said something after that.” “So I think he walked away for a bit and then he came back and said some stuff to me like, ‘you’re on juice,’ and I told him right there, I said, ‘no, never,’” he continued. “I said, ‘I’m not’. I said, ‘I’ll do a USADA test right now and I’ll bet you a hundred thousand dollars that I’m not,’ and he said, ‘yeah right, yeah right,’ and I said, ‘I’ll take it right now, I’ll take the blood right after the show.’” “And it kind of got him like, ‘no way’ and he said, I think he said something along the lines of, ‘this is a real body,’ or something. And then I just told him, I said, ‘you know what, when you’re standing next to me’, I said, ‘put on a shirt cause you’re embarrassing yourself standing next to me’. I figured it would just rattle him up a little bit. That’s all it is for me.”

So La Rosa is just trying to get inside McGregor’s head and help Team Money pick up the win in the massive super fight, yet no one has yet to do that in any of his fights in MMA. “The Notorious” is clearly one of the most confident athletes in combat sports, but he is going up against a legendary fighter whom many feel is arguably the greatest boxer of all-time.

La Rosa acknowledged his skills and praised McGregor for his accomplishments in both the cage and in promotion, but overall, he thinks the UFC’s leading name is just out of his league here, and that became clear when he rubbed Mayweather’s head at the final world tour stop in London: