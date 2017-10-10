Mark Hunt Pulled From UFC Fight Night 121, Replaced By Fabricio Werdum

The UFC has officially announced that veteran Mark Hunt has been pulled from his scheduled UFC Fight Night 121 main event bout against Marcin Tybura. The promotion cited concerns over Hunt’s health as the reasoning for pulling him from the event.

In a piece Hunt recently wrote for Playersvoice.com.au, he revealed that he has had trouble sleeping as well as trouble speaking as of late. Due to these statements, the UFC will not allow him to compete on Nov. 18, 2017 in Australia:

“Following a recent first-person article published by UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt, UFC has taken the precautionary steps of removing Hunt from a previously announced bout in Sydney, Australia,” a statement first issued to News.com.au read. “The health-related statements made by Hunt in the article represent the first time UFC was made aware of these claims. Athlete health and safety is of the utmost importance to the organization and it would never knowingly schedule an athlete complaining of health issues for a fight. The organization will require that Hunt undergo further testing and evaluations prior to competing in any future UFC bout.”

Not only was Hunt pulled from the fight, but he was also replaced by former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum, who will now headline the event opposite Tybura. Werdum just competed this past weekend (Oct. 7, 2017), submitting late replacement opponent Walt Harris at UFC 216 in Las Vegas in just 65 seconds.

What do you make of the UFC’s decision?