Mark Hunt Destroys Dana White For UFC Fight Night 121 Removal

Heavyweight fan favorite Mark Hunt’s ongoing war with the UFC just got taken to a new level.

“The Super Samoan” was set to fight Marcin Tybura in the main event of November 18’s UFC Fight Night 121 from Sydney Australia, but was removed from the card by the promotion today due to supposed “medical concerns” and replaced by former champ Fabricio Werdum, who will make a quick turnaround to fight Tybura after fighting at last weekend’s UFC 216.

Hunt wasn’t buying it, however, as he posted on Instagram that although the ‘medical reasons’ were him admitted he had began slurring his words in a recent interview, he was actually removed from the main event fight due to his ongoing lawsuit against the UFC, Dana White, and Brock Lesnar for Lesnar’s failed USADA drug tests in conjunction with his smothering win over Hunt at July 2016’s UFC 200:

“I’m disappointed that I have been withdrawn from the fight, I have passed all medicals 2 days ago. And spent 100,000 on camp. The truth is the legal case I have filed has caused me to be withdrawn. The interview has been taken out of context and want to reassure all my fans, I slur my words only when I have a drink I’m fit and healthy, and would have understood if the UFC requested a medical to ensure my safety, however this is total bullshit fuck you Dana, you’ve always hated me you dog”

Hunt has been at extreme odds with the UFC ever since the loss to Lesnar, whom he claims was given special treatment and unfairly allowed to fight in the Octagon after receiving a waiver to avoid the usual six-month USADA testing return in order to compete in the UFC.

Prior to the bout, Hunt had said he knew Lesnar would come into the fight ‘juiced to the gills,’ but then reacted rather surprised when it was found that he actually was to the point of suing him and his employer.

A veteran knockout artist, Hunt is one of the more higher-paid heavyweights in the UFC, perhaps a deserved position after his consistently exciting and heavy-hitting bouts. Despite that, he’s been a longtime critic of the UFC’s business and an advocate for increased fighter pay.

Did the UFC do ‘The Super Samoan’ wrong here, or are they truly looking out for his health?