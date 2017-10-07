Mara Romero Borella Submits Kalindra Faria In Dominant Showing

Mara Romero Borella made short work of Kalindra Faria.

The second bout on the main card of UFC 216 featured a bout in the women’s flyweight division. Romero Borella and Faria did battle inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Quickly Romero Borella earned top control. Faria tried escaping by pushing her foot off the cage, Instead, Romero Borella achieved mount. Faria held on to avoid strikes. She gave up her back, Romero Borella went for a rear-naked choke. She got under the chind and forced the tap.

Final Result: Mara Romero Borella def. Kalindra Faria via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 2:54