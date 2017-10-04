Kevin Lee Reveals What Will Be Tony Ferguson’s Downfall At UFC 216

Kevin Lee is ready to become a UFC champion, but he’ll have to get past Tony Ferguson who has been on an epic roll as of late.
There has been a ton of trash talk between Lee and Ferguson, but that doesn’t mean they don’t respect each other as fighters. During a recent media luncheon Lee gave “El Cucuy” props for his ridiculous toughness inside the Octagon – but also said that could lead to his downfall (quotes via MMA Mania):
“When you look at it, and you say a man is tough — and that’s his biggest attribute — that ain’t good for him,” Lee said. “He talks about all this training in the mountains and running with the bears. That just means he’s going to take a longer ass-whooping.”
Another reason Lee believes he’ll get the better of the former Ultimate Fighter winner is because he doesn’t see any evolution in Ferguson’s game:
“He does well, and I’ve always given Tony respect.… But, I think the dude is full of himself,” Lee said. “I think he feels himself. He feels like … I don’t know. I’m going to show all the holes in his game. I don’t think he goes back and fills up those holes. Every time, win, lose or draw for me, I go back, I reassess my skills, I see where I need to make improvements, and I do. And I don’t think he does that.
“If you stop evolving, you start dying,” Lee concluded. “And I’m ready to go kill him.”