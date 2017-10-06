Kevin Lee Makes Weight On Second Attempt

After initially missing weight at the last minute during his first try for his interim UFC lightweight title fight with Tony Ferguson at tomorrow’s (Sat., October 7, 2017) UFC 216, title contender Kevin Lee has made weight on his second attempt to make the title fight limit of 155 pounds.

Lee came in at 154.5 pounds on his second attempt after doctors approved him to cut only one pound in an hour after he came in at 156 pounds on his first attempt.

After a long, trash talk-filled buildup where Lee became one of MMA’s most promising up-and-coming stars (although not quite a star yet), the UFC nearly saw another high-profile fight fall apart after Ferguson’s previously scheduled interim lightweight title fight versus Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 209 fell apart when ‘The Eagle’ didn’t even show up for weigh-ins.

They avoided that disaster today, however, and “the Motown Phenom’s” fight with Ferguson will proceed as planned despite Lee appearing extremely gaunt and drawn during his first and second weigh-in attempt.

Never a dull moment in today’s topsy-turvy UFC landscape, folks.