Junior Dos Santos Claims He’s ‘Victim’ Of USADA Violation

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos was flagged for a potential USADA anti-doping violation back in August. As a result of that violation, he was forced out of his UFC 215 barnburner against Francis Ngannou.

Dos Santos’ team clarified the situation by revealing he had tested positive for the diuretic Hydrochlorothiazide in the August 10 out-of-competition test.

The former UFC Champion reflected on the situation in a recent interview with Combate. He noted that he was on his way home after another training session at American Top Team when he learned news via a phone call from his lawyer.

“Until I got home, I thought it was a prank, I couldn’t believe it,” dos Santos said. “I talked to my wife and she told me USADA had notified me. I said ‘For the love of God, it can’t be possible. What could I test positive for?’ I called up the UFC people the following day and they told me it was a diuretic. It was such a small amount of it, it couldn’t even act as a diuretic in my system. It even took me a while to urinate on the day I had to take the test, so it wasn’t acting as a diuretic that day. “But they found it, and the rule is the same for everyone. Not matter how little of it they found. This certainly shows that there was a contamination. They had nothing else to do but to notify me and pull me out of the fight.”

Despite being flagged for a violation, he’s still pro-USADA and wants MMA to be a cleaner sport. Make no mistake about though, he still doesn’t know where the substance he tested positive for came from.